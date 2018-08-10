Rickey Smiley Changes Diaper During Live Broadcast [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

08.10.18
We are still celebrating Rickey Smiley’s birthday and the day of giving. While at The Salvation Army event, Beyonce Alowishus son, Chance needed to be change and Rickey did it during the live broadcast. While he was changing the diaper, Chance smiled and laughed at Rickey as he sang.

It was so adorable and when he was done Chance got on the microphone. He yelled into it a couple times and was all smiles. Happy birthday to Rickey Smiley!

