We are still celebrating Rickey Smiley’s birthday and the day of giving. While at The Salvation Army event, Beyonce Alowishus son, Chance needed to be change and Rickey did it during the live broadcast. While he was changing the diaper, Chance smiled and laughed at Rickey as he sang.
It was so adorable and when he was done Chance got on the microphone. He yelled into it a couple times and was all smiles. Happy birthday to Rickey Smiley!
RELATED: Black Tony’s Birthday Message To Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony’s New Hustle Backfires [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Black Tony Spent 9 Days Locked Up
The Latest:
- Rickey Smiley Changes Diaper During Live Broadcast [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Black Tony’s Birthday Message To Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]
- The Items The Salvation Army Needs Most [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Why You Really Need To See “BlacKkKlansman” [EXCLUSIVE]
- How LeBron James Celebrated Women Of Color [EXCLUSIVE]
- Does Iggy Azalea Have A Special Scent That Attracts Black Men? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Pastor John Gray Compares Photo-Op With Trump To A Meeting With Jesus
- Da Brat Reveals How She Was The Plug For Snoop Dogg’s Forthcoming Stage Play With Tamar Braxton [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Nicki Minaj Hits Fans With The Pump Fake [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Children Are Being Let Out Of School Early Because Of Jay-Z & Beyonce [EXCLUSIVE]