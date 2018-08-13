Congratulations to New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard and supermodel Chanel Iman. The happy couple welcomed their baby girl, Cali Clay Shepard and are so in love with her. Iman posted a photo of them holding her and in the caption read, “You were worth every push every contraction! Welcome to our world @caliclayshepard ❤️ Love mommy and daddy @sterl_shep3.”
E! News reports that the couple met at Victor Cruz’s birthday party in 2016 and a year later were engaged. Several months after being married on Mother’s Day, Iman announced that she was pregnant. She said, “Our focus has always been on love and family and we look forward to instilling these qualities in our little one. We are truly blessed!” We are so happy for this lovely couple and wish them the best of luck in their parenting journey.
RELATED: Chanel Iman And Hubby Sterling Shepard Are Expecting
RELATED: Church Announcements: Fight Breaks Out Over The Baby That Looks Like Tyrese In The Face [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: How Cardi B & Offset Are Setting Their Baby Kulture Up To Get Paid! [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Welcome Baby Girl [PHOTOS]
- Say What Now? Sam Smith Doesn’t Like Michael Jackson’s Music [VIDEO]
- John David Washington Tells What Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Is Really Like [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly “Gravely” Ill And Near Her Death
- Omarosa Was OK With Trump’s Racism Until It Was Time To Sell Her Book
- Meet The Mother Whose Child Was Handcuffed For Dribbling A Basketball
- Rickey Smiley Shows His Daughter Aaryn The High School He Graduated From [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- 7 Things You Might Want To Do To Live Your Best Life [EXCLUSIVE]
- John David Washington Talks About The Sacrifices His Mother Made [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- A Cop Handcuffed An 11-Year-Old Boy For Playing Basketball