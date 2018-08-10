The Items The Salvation Army Needs Most [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Today is Rickey Smiley’s birthday and the day of giving. Rickey is in Miami at one of The Salvation Army locations and is waiting for people to drop off donations to help others. He’s been doing this for 5 years and every year he wants it to get bigger and better.

Rickey spoke with the director of development and she spoke about the donations needed most at different locations. She would like people to send hygiene kits that consist of body wash, deodorant and more. An ice machine is also needed for the feeding program that will help a lot. Happy birthday Rickey and thank you all that are donating!

