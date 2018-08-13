John David Washington Tells What Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Is Really Like [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

John David Washington is an amazing actor and is ready for fans to see him in “BlacKkKlansman.” He spoke about how he went to acting school and is still training. John believes in order to be successful you must keep studying and growing.

He currently works on “Ballers” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and talked about how humble he is. John also said that he’s very professional and was so shocked to be on set with him. He even learned some things from him and is excited about this season of the show.

Acting for John is a dream come true and he’s privileged to tell the stories of so many of the characters he plays. One thing he will never be is a diva on the set. John also talked about movies he loves such as “Jungle Fever” and “Glory.”

