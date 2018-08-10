John David Washington Tells What It Was Like Meeting The Real Black Klansman [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

John David Washington is still hanging out with us on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” He spoke about what it was like to work with Spike Lee on “BlacKkKlansman” as well as meeting the real man that was the detective he plays. John mentioned that he got to see his KKK card and speak about the experience that changed his life.

During that time in that particular city no KKK attacks were done. John also spoke about watching the film for the first time and feeling embarrassed for his country because it feels so similar to what’s going on today. It’s easy to forget sometimes, but racism is very much so still around.

John also spoke about the 4th season of “Ballers” coming up and how he’s been living his best life. Acting is something that John is so passionate about and happy to follow in his dad, Denzel Washington’s footsteps. John can’t wait for fans to go check out the film and hope it not only educated them, but they enjoy it.

