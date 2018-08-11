John David Washington Explains Why Spike Lee Is Such A Great Director [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

John David Washington is still with us on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” He spoke about how it was working with Spike Lee on “BlacKkKlansman” and that it was a great experience. John mentioned that working with him was like taking a master class.
He learned how to run a set and is thankful that Spike Lee trusted him to play this role. Spike creates and amazing environment and it was one of the most liberating experiences. John also believes in not rushing the process or skipping it.
The next project John is working on is “Monsters and Men.” It’s a film about continuing the conversation about race. We can’t wait to see what he has in store next.
