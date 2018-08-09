Why Sean Kingston Is “The Michael Jordan Of Taking Ls” [EXCLUSIVE]

Sean Kingston is making headlines again and it’s over jewelry. He owes nearly $314,000 for unpaid jewelry fees. The company has taxed him, added interest and took him to court because they’ve seen him riding around in fancy cars with new jewelry on.
Cardi B fans get ready because even though she isn’t going on tour with Bruno Mars, she has decided to perform at some festivals in October. Johnny Depp’s movie “City of Lies” was supposed to be released soon, but he’s allegedly been punching people on set and might be facing charges. The movie is based upon the murder of Biggie.
