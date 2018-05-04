G-Eazy has some explaining to do. The white rapper (we’re stressing this because you know damn well this would be a bigger story if he was Black) was arrested for assault and cocaine possession in Sweden.
Allegedly, G-Eazy got pinched after allegedly trying to fade security and getting caught with the yayo.
Reports TMZ:
Sources familiar with the situation tell us the rapper was partying in a club after his show Wednesday in Stockholm and was acting belligerent. We’re told several security guards approached him, asking him to calm down, but G-Eazy started to throw punches … striking one guard in the face several times.
We’re told he was detained by police, who allegedly discovered cocaine in the rapper’s pocket.
Our sources say he was taken into custody on suspicion of assault, possession of narcotics and use of narcotics. We’re told he’s still in custody.
Several videos taken inside the club show G-Eazy partying with friends — including girlfriend Halsey and rapper Sean Kingston — and handing out shots.
Wait, he was partying with Sean Kingston? No wonder he caught an L.
Sorry, that was just too easy to pass up.
—
The Latest:
- Adidas Says Kanye’s Slavery Comments Are Just Fine; Colin Kaepernick’s Social Justice Protest? Not So Much
- Alexis Ohanian Talks About Married Life With Serena Williams [VIDEO]
- G-Eazy Arrested For Assault & Cocaine Possession In Sweden, Was Partying With Sean Kingston
- 3 Game Changers Who Deserve The Nobel Peace Prize Instead Of Trump
- Amazon Greenlights Meek Mill Doc Produced By Jay-Z
G-Eazy & Halsey [PHOTOS]
G-Eazy & Halsey [PHOTOS]
1. G-Eazy, Halsey 11 of 10
2. G-Eazy, Halsey 22 of 10
3. G-Eazy, Halsey 33 of 10
4. G-Eazy, Halsey 104 of 10
5. G-Eazy, Halsey 45 of 10
6. G-Eazy, Halsey 96 of 10
7. G-Eazy, Halsey 57 of 10
8. G-Eazy, Halsey 88 of 10
9. G-Eazy, Halsey 69 of 10
10. G-Eazy, Halsey 710 of 10
Photo: Borgata