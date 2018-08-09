5 Times Whitney Houston Was Her Diva Best [VIDEO]

Well, it’s Leo season again the most wonderful time of the year…for Leos, anyway. During Leo season so many greats can be celebrated – everyone from Barack Obama to Tony/Oscar winner Viola Davis, WNBA star Sylar Diggins, Halle Berry and the newly minted Duchess of Sussex , the former Meghan Markle, are all born under the sign.

But out of all the sign’s most popular celebs, Whitney Houston stands tall. She may have left this realm to sing for a greater authority but her legacy and memory are still very much alive.

On her 55th birthday, here are five times Whitney proved in diva-dom, she stood supreme.

That time she owned the Star-Spangled Banner:

That time she wowed us with her triumphant “comeback” performance at the 2009 American Music Awards:

That time she was funny and relatable on ‘Oprah’

That time Whitney and Bobbi Kristina shared a stage:

That time Whitney won 8 American Music Awards and gave all the glory to God:

Bonus: All those times Whitney proved why she was called “The Voice”

Bonus: All those times Whitney was hilarious

Happy Birthday Whitney! May you rest in eternal peace.

Remembering Whitney: The Music Icon Through The Years 23 photos Launch gallery Remembering Whitney: The Music Icon Through The Years 1. Whitney Houston as a child with her mother Cissy Houston 1 of 23 2. Whitney Houston performing live in 1986 2 of 23 3. Whitney Houston 1986 3 of 23 4. Whitney Houston in 1987 at the Shrine Auditorium 4 of 23 5. Whitney Houston and dad John in Philadelphia 1980's. 5 of 23 6. Whitney Houston, Dion Warwick and Cissy Houston 1980's 6 of 23 7. Whitney Houston at the Grammy Awards in the 1990's 7 of 23 8. Whitney Houston at the American Music Awards in 1994 8 of 23 9. Whitney Houston at the Grammy's in the 1990's 9 of 23 10. Whitney Houston and then husband Bobby Brown in the 1990's 10 of 23 11. Whitney Houston mid 1990's 11 of 23 12. Whitney Houston with her mom Cicely Houston and music titan Clive Davis in 1998. 12 of 23 13. AMFAR Season of Hope Awards Winter Garden, NYC in 1998 13 of 23 14. The Brit. Awards London Arena 1999 14 of 23 15. Whitney Houston in 2004 at "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" World Premiere. 15 of 23 16. Whitney Houston with Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Brown in 2004 at "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" World Premiere 16 of 23 17. Whitney Houston at Clive Davis' Grammy's Pre-Party in 2007 17 of 23 18. Whitney Houston at Clive Davis' Grammy's Pre-Party in 2008 18 of 23 19. Whitney Houston performs for Good Morning America in 2009 19 of 23 20. Whitney Houston in 2010 20 of 23 21. Whitney Houston at the Grammy's Pre-Party in 2011. 21 of 23 22. Whitney Houston at the Grammy's Pre-Party in 2011. 22 of 23 23. Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi- Kristina at the Grammy's Pre-Party in 2011. 23 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading Remembering Whitney: The Music Icon Through The Years Remembering Whitney: The Music Icon Through The Years The incomparable Whitney Elizabeth Houston was born in Newark, New Jersey on August 9, 1963 and she died on February 11, 2012.

