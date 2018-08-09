Well, it’s Leo season again the most wonderful time of the year…for Leos, anyway. During Leo season so many greats can be celebrated – everyone from Barack Obama to Tony/Oscar winner Viola Davis, WNBA star Sylar Diggins, Halle Berry and the newly minted Duchess of Sussex , the former Meghan Markle, are all born under the sign.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
But out of all the sign’s most popular celebs, Whitney Houston stands tall. She may have left this realm to sing for a greater authority but her legacy and memory are still very much alive.
On her 55th birthday, here are five times Whitney proved in diva-dom, she stood supreme.
That time she owned the Star-Spangled Banner:
That time she wowed us with her triumphant “comeback” performance at the 2009 American Music Awards:
That time she was funny and relatable on ‘Oprah’
That time Whitney and Bobbi Kristina shared a stage:
That time Whitney won 8 American Music Awards and gave all the glory to God:
Bonus: All those times Whitney proved why she was called “The Voice”
Bonus: All those times Whitney was hilarious
Happy Birthday Whitney! May you rest in eternal peace.
The Latest:
- 5 Times Whitney Houston Was Her Diva Best [VIDEO]
- What You Can Do To Help The Salvation Army Help Your Community [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Is Lil Wayne Wrong To Want His Chain Back From Frank Mason? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- How To Make Soul Food A Healthier Choice
- John David Washington Talks About The Many Ls He Took At Morehouse [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Remembering Whitney: The Music Icon Through The Years
Remembering Whitney: The Music Icon Through The Years
1. Whitney Houston as a child with her mother Cissy Houston1 of 23
2. Whitney Houston performing live in 19862 of 23
3. Whitney Houston 19863 of 23
4. Whitney Houston in 1987 at the Shrine Auditorium4 of 23
5. Whitney Houston and dad John in Philadelphia 1980's.5 of 23
6. Whitney Houston, Dion Warwick and Cissy Houston 1980's6 of 23
7. Whitney Houston at the Grammy Awards in the 1990's7 of 23
8. Whitney Houston at the American Music Awards in 19948 of 23
9. Whitney Houston at the Grammy's in the 1990's9 of 23
10. Whitney Houston and then husband Bobby Brown in the 1990's10 of 23
11. Whitney Houston mid 1990's11 of 23
12. Whitney Houston with her mom Cicely Houston and music titan Clive Davis in 1998.12 of 23
13. AMFAR Season of Hope Awards Winter Garden, NYC in 199813 of 23
14. The Brit. Awards London Arena 199914 of 23
15. Whitney Houston in 2004 at "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" World Premiere.15 of 23
16. Whitney Houston with Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Brown in 2004 at "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" World Premiere16 of 23
17. Whitney Houston at Clive Davis' Grammy's Pre-Party in 200717 of 23
18. Whitney Houston at Clive Davis' Grammy's Pre-Party in 200818 of 23
19. Whitney Houston performs for Good Morning America in 200919 of 23
20. Whitney Houston in 201020 of 23
21. Whitney Houston at the Grammy's Pre-Party in 2011.21 of 23
22. Whitney Houston at the Grammy's Pre-Party in 2011.22 of 23
23. Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi- Kristina at the Grammy's Pre-Party in 2011.23 of 23
5 Times Whitney Houston Was Her Diva Best [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com