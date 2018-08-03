Should Kobe Bryant Come Out Of Retirement To Play With LeBron James? [EXCLUSIVE]

Following LeBron James decision to join the Lakers, there have been rumors that Kobe Bryant will be coming out retirement soon to join his old team and play with James. Bryant’s former teammate Shaquille O’Neal recently told TMZ Sports that, “Kobe coming back. You heard it here first.”

However, it looks like we can put an end to the rumors because Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, says Kobe is enjoying free time with his family.

“Kobe will not be coming out of retirement to play again,” Vanessa said in response to a question on Instagram. “He doesn’t want to play again and frankly we really enjoy spending time together as a family without the crazy game schedule interfering with birthdays, holidays and special events.”

So there you have it, for now Kobe is not coming back, but some fans still can’t help but wonder should he come back and play with James?

