Detective Chris Anderson Gives 3 Safety Tips For College Students [EXCLUSIVE]

Detective Chris Anderson is back with his weekly safety tips and this week, we’re discussing back to school safety tips for college students.

The first tip Anderson has is paying attention to your surroundings. People are looking to victimize you while you’re walking and when you’re not paying attention. Stay aware of what’s going on around you, especially when out. The second tip is that a lot of colleges have safety apps you can download. If you’re at home and your kids are away at college, it’s best to Google Search to turn up the campus apps that help safeguard your kids while they’re at school. Rickey Smiley said he’s on one of those apps as we speak!

RELATED: Detective Chris Anderson On How To Protect Yourself In Social Settings [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Det. Chris Anderson Gives Tips On How To Avoid Robbed [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Follow @TheRSMS

40% of college students that attend college don’t even lock their doors so Chris’ third tip is an easy one. The most common crimes committed on college campuses are burglaries and thefts. So to avoid getting victimized? Lock your doors!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

The Latest:

50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS] 21 photos Launch gallery 50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS] 1. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 1 of 21 2. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 2 of 21 3. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 3 of 21 4. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 4 of 21 5. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 5 of 21 6. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 6 of 21 7. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 7 of 21 8. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 8 of 21 9. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 9 of 21 10. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 10 of 21 11. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 11 of 21 12. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 12 of 21 13. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 13 of 21 14. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 14 of 21 15. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 15 of 21 16. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 16 of 21 17. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 17 of 21 18. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 18 of 21 19. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 19 of 21 20. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 20 of 21 21. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Detective Chris Anderson Gives 3 Safety Tips For College Students [EXCLUSIVE] 50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]