Det. Chris Anderson Gives Tips On How To Avoid Robbed [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Detective Chris Anderson talks with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about how to avoid getting robbed. Rickey Smiley saw on the news how people are getting robbed at gas stations while pumping gas. Anderson mentioned that robbers are looking for you when you aren’t guarded.

To avoid getting robbed you have to be more aware of your surroundings as well as the people that are around you. Rickey mentioned if he doesn’t feel comfortable he will go to another gas station or leave the area. Anderson wants you to always trust your gut.

They also spoke about people being robbed when they are on vacation. Most of the time when you are robbed while away it’s because people you know have seen you post pictures and it’s an open invitation. Be more aware and watch the people around you.

