Gary With Da Tea is giving us all the info about Tiffany Haddish! The comedienne and actress is still talking and Tiffany let the world know in Glamour Magazine that her body count rests at 38. Da Brat spoke up and said Tiffany’s living her truth while Rickey commented that she might need more than just an oil change.
RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Was Ready To Give Drake The Business But He Cancelled
RELATED: Will The Kardashians Ruin Tiffany Haddish’s Career For MTV Movie & TV Awards Joke? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Ms. Shyneka chimed in with a little word on the street tea about Jennifer Williams of Basketball Wives and Sweetie Pie’s Tim Norman. Williams claims that Tim was stalking her and doing the absolute most but Gary believes none of it and we believe she needs a few more receipts on this one.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
The Latest:
- Detective Chris Anderson Gives 3 Safety Tips For College Students [EXCLUSIVE]
- How To Stay Awake While Driving [EXCLUSIVE]
- Info About Serena Williams’ Most Lopsided Loss Ever [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Tiffany Haddish’s Body Count Too High For A Grown Woman? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Would There Be A So So Def Without Bow Wow? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley Shows “Rickey Smiley For Real” Behind The Scenes [VIDEO]
- Barack & Michelle Obama Salute LeBron James For I Promise School
- Jini Thornton Explains The Benefits Of 529 Plans [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Paternity Results: He’s White, She’s Black But Who’s The Father [EXCLUSIVE]
- Woman Who Went Into Labor After Being Kicked In The Stomach By A Cop Speaks Out [VIDEO]