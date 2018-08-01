Is Tiffany Haddish’s Body Count Too High For A Grown Woman? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is giving us all the info about Tiffany Haddish! The comedienne and actress is still talking and Tiffany let the world know in Glamour Magazine that her body count rests at 38. Da Brat spoke up and said Tiffany’s living her truth while Rickey commented that she might need more than just an oil change.

Ms. Shyneka chimed in with a little word on the street tea about Jennifer Williams of Basketball Wives and Sweetie Pie’s Tim Norman. Williams claims that Tim was stalking her and doing the absolute most but Gary believes none of it and we believe she needs a few more receipts on this one.

