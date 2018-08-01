Prank Call Accusing A Man Of Animal Cruelty [AUDIO]

The Rickey Smiley Show
| 07.31.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Animal cruelty is no joke, but these fools tried it on this prank call about pitbulls and bulldogs. The caller hangs up and they call him right back– twice.

They discuss complaints regarding pungent odors, animal haters, medical testing, making love to dogs, dog poop, the FEDs, and a whole lot more foolishness. Check out the audio above.

RELATED: Father Of Unarmed Man Who Was Bitten By Police Dog And Died Speaks Out

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: What Happened To The Dog Who Chased People On Bikes? [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Was Jill Scott Petty For Selling The Dog That Belonged To Her Ex’s Child? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Famous Dog Lovers [PHOTOS]

16 photos Launch gallery

Famous Dog Lovers [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Prank Call Accusing A Man Of Animal Cruelty [AUDIO]

Famous Dog Lovers [PHOTOS]

In honor of National Dog Day coming up, here are some celebrities with furry buddies!

Animal Cruelty , prank call

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close