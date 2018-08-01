Animal cruelty is no joke, but these fools tried it on this prank call about pitbulls and bulldogs. The caller hangs up and they call him right back– twice.

They discuss complaints regarding pungent odors, animal haters, medical testing, making love to dogs, dog poop, the FEDs, and a whole lot more foolishness. Check out the audio above.

The Latest: Prank Call Accusing A Man Of Animal Cruelty [AUDIO]

