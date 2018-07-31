How J. Cole Made His KOD Tour Even Hotter [EXCLUSIVE]

The KOD Tour has gotten bigger with new additions joining J. Cole and Young Thug. Will Cole be hitting the stage twice on his own tour? B.O.B. just dropped his latest album “NAGA” but will it be his last? Why is no one talking about an album from an artist who’s consistently giving us quality projects?

Travis Scott is releasing his long-awaited 3rd studio album this Friday. Will the fans get a classic or with a dud? HeadKrack has all the details.

