HBO Picks Up Series Starring Zendaya And Executive Produced By Drake

Premium TV channels are getting all of our dollars in the name of inclusivity and we don’t mind it at all. HBO just picked up a series featuring two of our faves at the forefront — Zendaya and Drake.

Euphoria is a teen drama starring the singer/actress and executive produced by Drizzy and his manager Future the Prince. According to Deadline, series is based on an Israeli series by the same name and follows high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship.

But those aren’t the only two stars bringing the show to life. The cast also includes Storm Reid (A Wrinkle in Time), Maude Apatow (This is 40), rapper Brian “Astro” Bradley, Jacob Elordi (The Kissing Booth), Sydney Sweeny (Everything Sucks!), curve model Barbie Ferreira, trans model Hunter Schafer and more.

Sam Levinson (The Wizard of Lies) will write all the episodes of the series and will executive produce alongside Drizzy, Future the Prince, Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin (the two who created the original Israeli series), Tmira Yardeni, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokadi and Gary Lennon.

Check out the mini clip Zendaya posted on Instagram down below.

