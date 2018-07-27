Friendly reminder… Just because someone is pregnant, doesn’t mean they still can’t come with the moves when the weekend hits.

Follow @TheRSMS

Plenty expecting women around the world are still killing the dance floor while staying healthy for their kid.

Take Joie Chavis who destroyed a Drake routine earlier this month…

Or Bianca Robinson who got crunk, even with a bun in the oven…

Is that a shmood or nah?

Swipe through for some more turnt clips of a pregnant Bianca giving it her all!

Pregnant Dancers Who Can Still Destroy Any Dance Routine [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Related

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: