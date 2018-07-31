A Black high school graduate was moving forward in pursuing higher education despite losing out on a sought-after scholarship because she was homeless.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Zaviona Woodruff, 18, has set her sights on Oakland University in Rochester Hills, Michigan, after a disappointing setback. She worked so hard in school to win the Kalamazoo Promise, a scholarship guaranteed to any city student who remained in the Kalamazoo Public School system from kindergarten through 12th grade, also in Michigan.

She managed to remain working diligently as a student in the district up until 2016, when she and her family had to move into a shelter for six months, she told Fox affiliate WXMI.

After her family regained their residential footing, Woodruff went on to earn a 3.57 GPA and graduated with high honors in hopes to study mechanical engineering in college. However, she learned a week before her graduation in May that the Kalamazoo Promise had not been kept to her. The news was hard to swallow, she said.

If you live in Kalamazoo & attend their public schools for K-12 you get a scholarship for college. This brilliant student did that, with a 3.57, and is ready for college. They revoked her scholarship. Why? She was homeless for 6 months. REALLY. https://t.co/0AcDajhbQG — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) July 26, 2018

Black Teen Refused Scholarship After Graduating With High Honors Because She Was Homeless was originally published on newsone.com