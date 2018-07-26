Why Kendrick Lamar Appearing On “Power” Is So Interesting [EXCLUSIVE]

Kendrick Lamar is not only a rapper, but ready to add another job to his resume. He will appear on “Power” this upcoming episode and people are really excited about it. We’re not sure what role he is playing, but we can’t wait to see how he acts.
Lauryn Hill is really not impressing fans with her 20th Anniversary Tour. She’s showed up late and now is postponing several shows and is blaming production. Vic Mensa is also making headlines for his beef with Tekashi 6ix9ine and DJ Akademiks. He believes that Tekashi is trying to steal from Chicago rappers and is ready to throw hands with DJ Akademiks.
