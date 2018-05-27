Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Threatens To Pull Music From Spotify following XXXTentacion Ban

Remember when Spotify pulled XXXTentacion’s music from it’s curated playlists? Well, it seems like Kendrick Lamar wasn’t in favor. Reps for the LA rapper have reportedly reached out to Spotify threatening to remove Lamar’s music from the streaming service if Tentacion’s music isn’t reinstated. Lamar’s people reportedly called Spotify CEO Daniel Ek and head of AR Troy Carer to let them know how K.Dot’s team feels about the censorship.

Follow @TheRSMS

Kendrick Lamar threatens to pull his music off Spotify following their ban of XXXtentacion https://t.co/kfR03P5RW3 pic.twitter.com/esLj1AeHcg — UPROXX Hip-Hop (@RealTalkUPROXX) May 25, 2018

Lil Pump And J. Cole Interview Eachother

Last month J. Cole dropped his KOD album where he took aim at rapper’s vices and one rapper in particular: Lil Pump. Pump had previously dissed Cole and Cole responded with a track attempting to school the kid on how the rap game works called “1985 (Intro to ‘The Fall Off’).

Now, the two have decided to sit down and interview each other at Cole’s North Carolina studio, “The Sheltuh.” Cole reveals that after the song dropped, Pump wanted to FaceTime him but he thought it was a setup. Instead, they eventually met at Rolling Loud. Watch the two rappers talk about growing up with single mothers, how they started rapping and more, below.

House Democrats Want to Hire Parkland Students as Interns

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students of Parkland, Florida are being formally invited by House Democrats to come intern at their offices, working on gun violence prevention.

“We think it would be a great experience for them to be on the Hill to see exactly how things operate — or doesn’t, to some degree — but also to have time with these very special young people that have experienced something that none of us ever want to have experienced and I think we can learn from each other,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley, who is helping lead the effort, told NBC News.

House Democrats are inviting Parkland students to come intern in their offices and work on gun violence prevention. https://t.co/yhn4O4g0MV — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 24, 2018

Nicki Minaj and Eminem Are Reportedly Dating

Talk about a collab no one saw coming — on Friday morning, Nicki Minaj confirmed in her Instagram comments that she and Eminem are dating. On YG’s new single “Big Bank,” she has a bar saying that she “met Slim Shady” and that “once he’d go Black, he’ll be back again.”

When one of Barbie’s followers commented, “You dating Eminem???” she responded with a simple, “Yes.”

Eminem answered saying “Girl you know it’s true. Babe, I thought we were gonna keep it on the low til the wedding.” Minaj responded to the rapper, “Yikes. I’ll talk to you when I get home.”

Is Nicki Minaj Dating Eminem? Rapper Replies 'Yes' to Rumors as She Details New Album https://t.co/CK9L6R1TKX — People (@people) May 25, 2018

The Latest:

Kendrick Lamar [PHOTOS] 20 photos Launch gallery Kendrick Lamar [PHOTOS] 1. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals 1 of 20 2. Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street – Inside 2 of 20 3. Wireless Festival 2013 – Day 2 – London 3 of 20 4. Kendrick Lamar – iTunes Festival – London 4 of 20 5. 2017 Forbes Under 30 Summit 5 of 20 6. Kendrick Lamar Performs During Half Time For The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game 6 of 20 7. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 7 of 20 8. The 60th Annual Grammy Awards 8 of 20 9. The BRIT Awards 2018 – Show 9 of 20 10. The 58th GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet 10 of 20 11. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet 11 of 20 12. 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam 12 of 20 13. 2015 BET Awards – Red Carpet 13 of 20 14. 2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival – Day 8 14 of 20 15. BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 – Red Carpet 15 of 20 16. Kendrick Lamar 16 of 20 17. Kendrick Lamar Joins The Weeknd During The ‘Legends of The Fall Tour’ At The Forum 17 of 20 18. 2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – Day 4 18 of 20 19. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show 19 of 20 20. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Threatens To Pull Music From Spotify Kendrick Lamar [PHOTOS]

Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Threatens To Pull Music From Spotify was originally published on cassiuslife.com