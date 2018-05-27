Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Threatens To Pull Music From Spotify following XXXTentacion Ban
Remember when Spotify pulled XXXTentacion’s music from it’s curated playlists? Well, it seems like Kendrick Lamar wasn’t in favor. Reps for the LA rapper have reportedly reached out to Spotify threatening to remove Lamar’s music from the streaming service if Tentacion’s music isn’t reinstated. Lamar’s people reportedly called Spotify CEO Daniel Ek and head of AR Troy Carer to let them know how K.Dot’s team feels about the censorship.
Lil Pump And J. Cole Interview Eachother
Last month J. Cole dropped his KOD album where he took aim at rapper’s vices and one rapper in particular: Lil Pump. Pump had previously dissed Cole and Cole responded with a track attempting to school the kid on how the rap game works called “1985 (Intro to ‘The Fall Off’).
Now, the two have decided to sit down and interview each other at Cole’s North Carolina studio, “The Sheltuh.” Cole reveals that after the song dropped, Pump wanted to FaceTime him but he thought it was a setup. Instead, they eventually met at Rolling Loud. Watch the two rappers talk about growing up with single mothers, how they started rapping and more, below.
House Democrats Want to Hire Parkland Students as Interns
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students of Parkland, Florida are being formally invited by House Democrats to come intern at their offices, working on gun violence prevention.
“We think it would be a great experience for them to be on the Hill to see exactly how things operate — or doesn’t, to some degree — but also to have time with these very special young people that have experienced something that none of us ever want to have experienced and I think we can learn from each other,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley, who is helping lead the effort, told NBC News.
Nicki Minaj and Eminem Are Reportedly Dating
Talk about a collab no one saw coming — on Friday morning, Nicki Minaj confirmed in her Instagram comments that she and Eminem are dating. On YG’s new single “Big Bank,” she has a bar saying that she “met Slim Shady” and that “once he’d go Black, he’ll be back again.”
When one of Barbie’s followers commented, “You dating Eminem???” she responded with a simple, “Yes.”
Eminem answered saying “Girl you know it’s true. Babe, I thought we were gonna keep it on the low til the wedding.” Minaj responded to the rapper, “Yikes. I’ll talk to you when I get home.”
The Latest:
- Kim Kardashian Tried To Slander Rhymefest, He Responded Eloquently
- 11-Year-Old Receives Southern University Scholarship
- Regina King Headed To HBO With “Watchmen”
- Teen Who Was Once Homeless Receives Full-Ride Scholarship To Harvard University
- Black Entrepreneur Inks Major Tea Distribution Deal With Sam’s Club
Kendrick Lamar [PHOTOS]
Kendrick Lamar [PHOTOS]
1. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals1 of 20
2. Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street – Inside2 of 20
3. Wireless Festival 2013 – Day 2 – London3 of 20
4. Kendrick Lamar – iTunes Festival – London4 of 20
5. 2017 Forbes Under 30 Summit5 of 20
6. Kendrick Lamar Performs During Half Time For The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game6 of 20
7. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show7 of 20
8. The 60th Annual Grammy Awards8 of 20
9. The BRIT Awards 2018 – Show9 of 20
10. The 58th GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet10 of 20
11. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet11 of 20
12. 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam12 of 20
13. 2015 BET Awards – Red Carpet13 of 20
14. 2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival – Day 814 of 20
15. BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 – Red Carpet15 of 20
16. Kendrick Lamar16 of 20
17. Kendrick Lamar Joins The Weeknd During The ‘Legends of The Fall Tour’ At The Forum17 of 20
18. 2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – Day 418 of 20
19. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show19 of 20
20. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show20 of 20
Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Threatens To Pull Music From Spotify was originally published on cassiuslife.com