Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Threatens To Pull Music From Spotify

Yikes.

Spotify makes his debut at Wall Street

Remember when Spotify pulled XXXTentacion’s music from it’s curated playlists? Well, it seems like Kendrick Lamar wasn’t in favor. Reps for the LA rapper have reportedly reached out to Spotify threatening to remove Lamar’s music from the streaming service if Tentacion’s music isn’t reinstated. Lamar’s people reportedly called Spotify CEO Daniel Ek and head of AR Troy Carer to let them know how K.Dot’s team feels about the censorship.

Lil Pump And J. Cole Interview Eachother

Last month J. Cole dropped his KOD album where he took aim at rapper’s vices and one rapper in particular: Lil Pump. Pump had previously dissed Cole and Cole responded with a track attempting to school the kid on how the rap game works called “1985 (Intro to ‘The Fall Off’).

Now, the two have decided to sit down and interview each other at Cole’s North Carolina studio, “The Sheltuh.” Cole reveals that after the song dropped, Pump wanted to FaceTime him but he thought it was a setup. Instead, they eventually met at Rolling Loud. Watch the two rappers talk about growing up with single mothers, how they started rapping and more, below.

House Democrats Want to Hire Parkland Students as Interns

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students of Parkland, Florida are being formally invited by House Democrats to come intern at their offices, working on gun violence prevention.

“We think it would be a great experience for them to be on the Hill to see exactly how things operate — or doesn’t, to some degree — but also to have time with these very special young people that have experienced something that none of us ever want to have experienced and I think we can learn from each other,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley, who is helping lead the effort, told NBC News.  

Nicki Minaj and Eminem Are Reportedly Dating

Talk about a collab no one saw coming — on Friday morning, Nicki Minaj confirmed in her Instagram comments that she and Eminem are dating. On YG’s new single “Big Bank,” she has a bar saying that she “met Slim Shady” and that “once he’d go Black, he’ll be back again.” 

When one of Barbie’s followers commented, “You dating Eminem???” she responded with a simple, “Yes.”

Eminem answered saying “Girl you know it’s true. Babe, I thought we were gonna keep it on the low til the wedding.” Minaj responded to the rapper, “Yikes. I’ll talk to you when I get home.”

The Latest:

Close