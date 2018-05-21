636 reads Leave a comment
Kendrick Lamar invited a White fan named Delaney onstage to perform “m.A.A.d City” in his place, but she clearly lost her mind in the moment.
It happened at the Hangout Music Festival in Alabama during Lamar’s Championship Tour.
”Am I not cool enough for you,” she asked.
According to her, she’s simply “used to singing it like [Kendrick] wrote it” but even when she got a re-do, she didn’t seem to say the lyrics as enthusiastically without “that word.”
Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought Onstage After She Says N**** [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com
