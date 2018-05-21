Videos
Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought Onstage After She Says N**** [VIDEO]

Becky, what?

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Kendrick Lamar invited a White fan named Delaney onstage to perform “m.A.A.d City” in his place, but she clearly lost her mind in the moment.

It happened at the Hangout Music Festival in Alabama during Lamar’s Championship Tour.

”Am I not cool enough for you,” she asked.

According to her, she’s simply “used to singing it like [Kendrick] wrote it” but even when she got a re-do, she didn’t seem to say the lyrics as enthusiastically without “that word.”

Continue reading Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought Onstage After She Says N**** [VIDEO]

