Listen Live
Close
Entertainment News

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton Confirm Romance In IG Post

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton Confirm Romance with Ferrari Joy Ride

Published on April 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian
Source: Getty / Getty

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have confirmed their speedy new romance.

Months after sparking dating rumors across social media, the Kardashian‘s star and the seven-time Formula 1 champion have made their relationship Instagram official.

In a post, Hamilton, 41, was seen racing and drifting through the streets of Tokyo in a fiery red Ferrari F40. As he’s racing through the city, Kim is revealed sitting in the passenger seat.

When the camera panned to her again in the car, Kim said, “That’s insane,” after their thrilling joy ride.

Last month, Kim joined the F1 champ in Japan for the Japanese Grand Prix, shopping around Tokyo with her sister Khloe and four children, North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6— who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, were also along for the trip.

Rumors started around January of the two dating when they were spotted at the same party for New Year’s Eve in Aspen.

They made their first public appearance together at the Super Bowl on Feb. 8.

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton Confirm Romance with Ferrari Joy Ride was originally published on foxync.com

Trending
Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Chill On Me: TLC’s Chilli Is Worried That MAGA Rumors Will Taint Her Legacy

Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

Canceled Or Comeback? Kanye West Brings Lauryn Hill & Travis Scott Onstage, Social Media Slams Celeb Supporters For Hypocrisy

Celebrity  |  imannmilner

‘You Are The Blueprint’: Cardi B & Lil’ Kim Trade Loving Messages After Little Miss Drama Tour Appearance

Trending
3 Items

Trending

Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Nann Regrets Ruckus! Trick Daddy Claps Back At Alpha Kappa Alpha Regional Director For Cutting Pearl-Clutching Concert After Pink & Green Grievances Go Viral

37 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close