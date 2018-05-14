Praise Break: Travis Greene “Made A Way” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley played Travis Greene’s “Made A Way.” The song is all about our backs being against the wall and God showing us the way out. No matter what we go through he makes sure we stand against the test.

Pastor Haynes spoke about how much he loves this song because of the powerful message. We know God supplies all of our needs so we can get through the fear of not paying our bills, or not having a job and so much more. Remember all of us go through things and God pushes us.

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Monday-Friday 6am ET.

