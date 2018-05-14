Praise Break
Home > Praise Break

Praise Break: Travis Greene “Made A Way” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley

Posted 34 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Rickey Smiley played Travis Greene’s “Made A Way.” The song is all about our backs being against the wall and God showing us the way out. No matter what we go through he makes sure we stand against the test.

Pastor Haynes spoke about how much he loves this song because of the powerful message. We know God supplies all of our needs so we can get through the fear of not paying our bills, or not having a job and so much more. Remember all of us go through things and God pushes us.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

RELATED: Praise Break: Travis Greene “The Anthem” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Mix Down Feat. Charles Jenkins, J. Moss & Isaiah D. Thomas [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: The Commodores “Jesus Is Love” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Must-See Photos Of Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs

6 photos Launch gallery

Must-See Photos Of Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs

Continue reading Praise Break: Travis Greene “Made A Way” [EXCLUSIVE]

Must-See Photos Of Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs

Here's an exclusive look at gospel artists who made a big splash on the red carpet at the 2018 GRAMMYs!

God , Pastor Haynes , Travis Greene

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×