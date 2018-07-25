Cardi B is sticking by Offset after his recent arrest. His lawyers believe he was targeted for illegally switching lanes and was profiled because he’s rich and has a nice car. Rickey Smiley mentioned that he’s targeted for his lifestyle and needs to travel with security.
50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather are still making headlines. They made the news and 50 Cent posted a screenshot of it and spoke about Floyd’s son. The two have similar personalities and may never be friends again because of the beef that is going on.
RELATED: Is It Weird That Offset Helps Cardi B Choose Her Friends? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Offset’s Lawyer Says Rapper Is Being Targeted By Cops
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Is Cardi B Going Too Far For Her Privacy? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Ivanka Trump’s Clothing Line & Other Things The Trumps Lost During Donald’s Presidency
- Church Announcements: Man Passes Out From Reefer And Almost Gets Embalmed [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Cardi B Showed She’s Sticking By Offset [EXCLUSIVE]
- Mother Turns Heartbreak Into The Nation’s Largest Urban Health Festival
- R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Checks Him On “I Admit” Remix
- Rickey Smiley Talks About What We Can Be Doing Better In Our Communities [EXCLUSIVE]
- The Hardest Lines From Drea Kelly’s Response To R. Kelly’s “I Admit” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Derez De’Shon Talks About Being Raised By A Single Father [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Court Says Black Woman Who Police Slammed On The Waffle House Floor, Exposing Her Breasts, Is Guilty
- RHOA Drama: Sheree Is Out, But What About Kenya?
Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop [PHOTOS]
Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop [PHOTOS]
1.1 of 4
2.2 of 4
3.3 of 4
4.4 of 4