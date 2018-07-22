Offset’s Lawyer Says Rapper Is Being Targeted By Cops

Offset got arrested riding all types of dirty, allegedly. However, the Migos rapper’s lawyer is asserting that his client is being targeted by law enforcement.
Attorney Drew Findling tells TMZ … his client broke NO LAWS, and cops used a lane change as a thinly veiled excuse to try and take the rapper down.
Findling, who also reps Gucci Mane, Katt Williams and Trippie Redd, tells us, “It’s a common theme. We’re talking about a young, African-American man driving a shiny, beautiful luxury car and clad in designer clothes and watches and jewelry.”
Findling goes on … “Unfortunately people in his genre become a target for law enforcement who think that lifestyle is connected to some illegal activity … and that is a sad statement.”
We certainly don’t think Offset is a menace to society. But make sure youre on point if you’re a felon and in a car with someone with a firearm.
If his assistant was indeed licensed, then his lawyer has a very valid point.
However, getting (allegedly) bagged with the weed? With a newborn at home, the stakes are higher. Ya gotta do better, bruh.
