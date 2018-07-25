Why You Must To Get Prepared To Protect Yourself [EXCLUSIVE]

Several tragic news stories have been talked about on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Da Brat spoke about the death of Nia Wilson, who was stabbed to death at the BART station for no reason. Her sister, Letifah Wilson was also stabbed and is critical condition. The man that stabbed them, John Lee Cowell had no reason to do it and has been caught.

A man was also shot and killed in a parking lot in Florida after a man approached is using stand your ground law as his defense. Rickey Smiley spoke about how we need to be armed and protect ourselves because things are going so wrong. The problem he sees is that some people think “we” don’t deserve to be here and trying to hurt us.

