Meek Mill has not stopped his grind dedicated to reshaping the criminal justice system and we’re all better for it. But the rapper has announced new steps in his plan, which now involve Michael Rubin.
The e-commerce billionaire and 76ers co-owner has linked up with the rapper to launch a foundation to help reshape the system. While the details of the organization are still being fleshed out, Meek and Rubin have great aspirations and plan on getting other “big people you know and follow and care about” involved.
The two met at the NBA All-Star game five years ago when they were sitting next to each other chatting each other up. Eventually, they would become best friends. Rubin said he learned a great deal about the incarceration system when Meek got in trouble and felt inspired to do something about it, calling it a “life-changing event.”
“We think we can launch what will be the most impactful foundation within criminal justice reform and create a movement,” Rubin said to Bleacher Report.
In Meek Mill’s recent feature, he told the outlet that he wants to be a light to others in his former position that don’t have any support.
“You know, there’s people that’s locked behind the walls, caught up in the darkness, who don’t have the support,” Meek said to the website. “So I hope that we get people behind them like myself. And we stand up for people that’s caught up in the system that don’t belong there.”
Meek Mill is Working With Philadelphia 76ers Co-Owner on Criminal Justice Reform was originally published on cassiuslife.com