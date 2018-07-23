50 Cent Vs. Floyd Mayweather: The Most Entertaining Shots Fired During The Latest Beef [EXCLUSIVE]

50 Cent vs Floyd Mayweather went on for hours on social media this weekend. 50 Cent is always trolling and mentioned that Floyd’s women always try to leave him and he can’t buy them with money. Floyd clapped back by telling 50 Cent he hasn’t had a hit in years and that his son wants nothing to do with him.
He also mentioned 50 Cent got herpes from a girl he messed around with. Floyd thinks 50 Cent should become a blogger because he’s in everyones business and that his character should be killed off “Power.” 50 Cent got back at him by posting what Floyd really wrote since he can’t read or write.
