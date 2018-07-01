The father of retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., Floyd Mayweather Sr., is at an age where he should be enjoying the quiet life and grandchildren. However, the former trainer for his son will now have a new life to guide after a paternity test shows he’s the father of a 1-year-old girl.

TMZ Sports reports:

Floyd Mayweather has a brand new baby sister — this according to a DNA test which shows the boxer’s famous father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., is the daddy to a 1-year-old girl!

65-year-old Floyd Sr. — who famously trained his son during his legendary career — has been in a paternity dispute with a woman named Purisa Farris, who filed for child support earlier this year.

Now we’ve learned, as part of the case … Floyd took a DNA test back in April which showed the probability of paternity is 99.99%.

Tough break for the senior Mayweather but hopefully, he’ll do the right thing and be involved in his baby’s life.

But our question is, why hasn’t he gone for the snip at this point if he’s out here thottin’ and plottin’?

Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s 65-Year-Old Daddy Out Here Still Making Babies was originally published on hiphopwired.com