Headkrack & Da Brat Rhyme About 50 Cent Vs. Terry Crews And Show Gary With Da Tea Some Love [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for Flow & Go! Da Brat went up first to speak about going on tour in October with the rest of the So So Def team. She also spoke about getting in trouble at one time in life, but doing better now.
Headkrack talked about 50 Cent making fun of Terry Crews by posting memes about him being sexually assaulted. Crews went to Congress to speak about the issue and many feel it wasn’t cool for 50 Cent to make fun of him. Headkrack also spoke about the death of Joe Jackson and people attacking his character.
RELATED: British Headkrack Reveals How He Lost $600 In A Toys “R” Us Scam [EXCLUSIVE]
Da Brat rapped about Toys “R” Us closing and Headkrack closed it out by wishing Gary With Da Tea a happy birthday. Listen to the full clip of Flow & Go and tell us your thoughts.
RELATED: Scotty ATL Joins Headkrack And Delivers Smooth & Southern Freestyle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Headkrack Tells How He’s Getting Back On His Fitness Grind [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Omar Epps Opens Up About Trying To Be A Good Father Despite Growing Up Fatherless [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- NYPD Suspends Cops Who Let Wounded Black Man Die On Sidewalk
- Joseph Sikora Talks About Putting In Work As A Graffiti Artist [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- LHHATL Recap: Stevie J Teams Up With Rich Dollaz To Confront Erica Mena
- Remy Ma & Papoose Renew Vows In Romantic Ceremony [PHOTOS]
- Kandi Burruss Clears Up Rumors About Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- New Jersey Valedictorian Twins Get Into Their Top School
- Gary With Da Tea Shares Touching Words At His Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Best Buy Is Giving CDs The Boot
- Blac Chyna Claims Kardashians Kept Her From Being Face Of “Lifetime” Network