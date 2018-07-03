Headkrack & Da Brat Rhyme About 50 Cent Vs. Terry Crews And Show Gary With Da Tea Some Love [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for Flow & Go! Da Brat went up first to speak about going on tour in October with the rest of the So So Def team. She also spoke about getting in trouble at one time in life, but doing better now.

Headkrack talked about 50 Cent making fun of Terry Crews by posting memes about him being sexually assaulted. Crews went to Congress to speak about the issue and many feel it wasn’t cool for 50 Cent to make fun of him. Headkrack also spoke about the death of Joe Jackson and people attacking his character.

Da Brat rapped about Toys “R” Us closing and Headkrack closed it out by wishing Gary With Da Tea a happy birthday. Listen to the full clip of Flow & Go and tell us your thoughts.

