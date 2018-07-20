3 Rules For Bruhs Attending Omega Psi Phi’s Conclave Weekend [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley is so excited about attending the 81st Conclave weekend in New Orleans for the men of Omega Psi Phi! He can’t wait for the step show and other events happening there. One of the members spoke about rules when you go there and it was pretty funny.

The first rule is if you haven’t worked out since you crossed don’t take off your shirt to show everyone your stomach. Another rule is that all the brothers with money you don’t need to rock open toed shoes all weekend. He said no one wants to see your feet.

The last rule is for older members don’t try to hop with younger guys because you’ll end up in the hospital. Rickey spoke about this time he saw two people leaving in an ambulance from hopping. He also mentioned to bring some young men out to get mentored.

