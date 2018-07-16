Rihanna is hailed as one of the most beautiful women in the world and now, we may have been blessed with her doppelgänger. An Indian model by the name of Renee Kujur looks just like our favorite bad girl according to the internet. But what do you think?

Kujur comes from Bagicha, Chhattisgarh. Hindustan Times says that throughout her life she’s been rejected due to her darker complexion. At three years old Kujur was called “a black fairy” as the audience filled with laughter during a “fancy dress school competition,” the site writes. As she got older and wanted to model, makeup artists beat her face many shades lighter and she was even asked to prostitute. But after people started comparing her to RiRi, it’s been all uphill from there.

From Hindustan Times, “It made it easier for her to get work. ‘Photogs would tell their clients that I resemble Rihanna. That way, it was easier to convince them. No one could deny that Rihanna wasn’t beautiful. That sort of worked in my favour. Those who had called me kaali and unattractive has to take back their words,’ she remembers.”

Take a look at more of her photos below.

Does This Indian Woman Look Just Like Rihanna? [PHOTOS] was originally published on globalgrind.com