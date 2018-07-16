Does This Indian Woman Look Just Like Rihanna? [PHOTOS]

#Rensta #Repost: @kalra.sonal via @renstapp ··· “ Some agree with the resemblance, some don’t. But this story of ours in @htcity abt a #Rihanna lookalike in India sure got attention. Over half a million impressions and still counting. The power of @rihanna fans! #rihanna @rihanna.today @fentybeauty #rihannafenty ”
Rihanna is hailed as one of the most beautiful women in the world and now, we may have been blessed with her doppelgänger. An Indian model by the name of Renee Kujur looks just like our favorite bad girl according to the internet. But what do you think?
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Kujur comes from Bagicha, Chhattisgarh. Hindustan Times says that throughout her life she’s been rejected due to her darker complexion. At three years old Kujur was called “a black fairy” as the audience filled with laughter during a “fancy dress school competition,” the site writes. As she got older and wanted to model, makeup artists beat her face many shades lighter and she was even asked to prostitute. But after people started comparing her to RiRi, it’s been all uphill from there.
From Hindustan Times, “It made it easier for her to get work. ‘Photogs would tell their clients that I resemble Rihanna. That way, it was easier to convince them. No one could deny that Rihanna wasn’t beautiful. That sort of worked in my favour. Those who had called me kaali and unattractive has to take back their words,’ she remembers.”
Take a look at more of her photos below.
#Rensta #Repost: @laramorakhia via @renstapp ··· “ Zahra fish out of water asymmetric earrings! Available online on www.laram.in ・・・・・・ #LaraMorakhiaGold #PureGold #JewelOfTheDay #InstaFashion #Fashion #Mood #Style #Travel #Japan #Inspo #Artisans #Love #Share #Womenswear #Accessories #Diva #Stylist #Worldwide #Shopping #CuratorsPick #Jadau #IndianJewellery #Bride #Bridesmaids #GiftForHer ”
#Rensta #Repost: @toccadilegno via @renstapp ··· “ Why be normal, when you can be unique. . . . Use code SUMMER15 and get 15% off on your order. Shop now at www.toccadilegno.com Featured Sunglasses :: Amadore Charcoal Styled in a @saakshakinni shirt! #ToccadiLegno #TDL #WoodenSunglasses ”ToccadiLegno #TDL #WoodenSunglasses #handcrafted #sunglasses #fashionstyle #sunnies #summerstyle #bnw #photography #bold #wild #eyewear #fashionista #stylish #black #bloggerstyle #fashionblog #fashionglasses #LoveForWood ”
The Latest:
- CVS Manager Shaking With Fear While Calling Cops On Harmless Black Customer [VIDEO]
- Morehouse College Expels Papa John’s Pizza From Campus After Founder Used Racial Slur
- Chadwick Boseman Selects His Next Role
- Meet The Black Fútbolers Who Brought The World Cup Back To France
- Papa John’s Founder Says He Used N-Word Because He Isn’t Racist
Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked
Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked
1.1 of 17
2.2 of 17
3.3 of 17
4.4 of 17
5.5 of 17
6.6 of 17
7.7 of 17
8.8 of 17
9.9 of 17
10.10 of 17
11.11 of 17
12.Source:Getty 12 of 17
13.13 of 17
14.14 of 17
15.Source:Getty 15 of 17
16.16 of 17
17.17 of 17
Does This Indian Woman Look Just Like Rihanna? [PHOTOS] was originally published on globalgrind.com