What Should People Protesting The NFL Do On Sundays? [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson is back and giving us 3 Things You Should Know! He spoke about Donald Trump risking America and his meeting with Vladimir Putin. Jeff believes that Trump saying positive things about Russia was crazy to hear and that it’s being non-American.

He then spoke about the NFL and asked Rickey Smiley would he be watching this season. Rickey said he wants to watch for two players, but will turn it on and back off. Jeff believes the people that are protesting the NFL should do something creative or positive for the community. He mentioned that maybe people can volunteer, have a block party and so much more. What will you be doing if you don’t watching football this season?

