How Queen Elizabeth Threw Some Obama Shade At Trump

Donald Trump arriving in England caused massive protests, which according to CBS, included “a giant balloon depicting the U.S. leader as an angry, screaming orange baby in a diaper, clutching a cellphone with Twitter on the screen.” England certainly brought the creativity for their protests, but who knew 92-year-old Queen Elizabeth was throwing her own shade at 45?

Reportedly, when she met your racist president, she wore a brooch that was given to her by Barack and Michelle Obama. As we all know, anything associated with the Obamas puts a fire right in Trump’s ass.

According to several reports, Queen Elizabeth wore an American-made, 14-karat yellow gold flower when she met Trump. See the photo below:

The New York Post reports, “the piece, encrusted with diamonds and moss agate, was selected and personally purchased from the tiny Jewel Box jewelry store in Washington, DC, by Obama and his wife in 2011 and is also known as the ‘American State Brooch.’”

Queen Elizabeth is certainly aware of Trump’s unhealthy obsession with Obama. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were marrying, there were countless reports that Harry was supposed to invite Trump, but he allegedly refused and only wanted to invite the Obamas. Trump was reportedly outraged, therefore, Prince Harry was forced to not invite the Obamas. We all know how petty Trump is, so we love that Queen Elizabeth may have gotten a little petty in return. That is what you call queen’s shade.

No one from the Royal Family has commented on Brooch-gate.

