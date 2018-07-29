Man Steals Date’s Car, Then Sinks Even Lower [EXCLUSIVE]

Be careful who you go on dates with. A woman recently went on a date with a man she knew and during the middle of the date took her car. After taking her car he then stole it and went to pickup another girl to go to the drive in movie.
The girl he picked up paid for the date and the other girl called the cops. She found where he was by looking at the gps and the cops arrested him. Rickey Smiley couldn’t believe this story because it’s so messy. He also didn’t think a Black man did it, but unfortunately he did. Watch who you go on dates with.
RELATED: Woman Talks About Her Date With A Toothless Man Who Ordered Nachos [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: UPDATE: Nicki Minaj NOT Dating Eminem
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: J. Prince Talks About Not Knowing His Real Father And Almost Dating His Sister [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- Cardi B & Offset Stunt In Front Of Their New Lamborghinis [PHOTOS]
- Restaurant Manager Gets Fired After Demanding Black Woman Prepay For Meal
- Barack & Michelle Obama Dancing At Jay-Z & Beyoncé Concert [VIDEO]
- Attorney Ben Crump Blasts “Stand Your Ground” Law Double Standard, As Family Holds Funeral For Markeis McGlockton
- Kanye West Tweets About His Suicidal Thoughts As His Father Battles Cancer
- Rep. John Lewis’ Hospitalized
- Lavar Ball Takes Shot At Michael Jordan, Da Brat Claps Back [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Spirit: “You Have To Teach People How To Treat You” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Derez De’Shon Reveals His Favorite Strip Clubs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Mo’Nique Defends Roseanne Barr [VIDEO]