Nicki Minaj & Eminem Are Officially Dating

Nicki Minaj has confirmed rumors that she’s dating Eminem, after answering a fan’s question during an Instagram Live session on Thursday.

The rapper hit the social media site to promote a new single she’s featured on, YG’s “Big Bank,” alongside 2 Chainz and Big Sean, when one of her followers asked: “You dating Eminem???”

Minaj, who was once in a relationship with Nas, simply wrote back: “Yes.”

The two have known each other since working together on her hit 2010 single “Roman’s Revenge.”

Also during the IG Live session, Minaj revealed that she has pushed back the release of her new album “Queen” by two months to give her time to “perfect” the project.

Her first album in four years had been scheduled to drop on June 15, but will now be released on Aug. 10, if she has her way.

After revealing there would be “three surprises happening between June 11 and June 15,” Minaj said, “The album itself I think I wanna put out on August 10th…”

She said officials at Young Money Entertainment and Cash Money Records urged her to keep the June release date, but she told them: “Trust me, it’s the better choice, so it’s August 10th, and I’m so excited. This album is just so f**king incredible. I can’t give y’all half a**ed s**t. The label can’t understand that level of perfection…”

Nicki plans on using the extra time to put the finishing touches to a few collaborations and “make them even doper,” while she also suggested there were other production issues.

“Some other stuff happened with some beats,” she revealed, although she didn’t provide any details.

“Trust me, I know what’s best… for the execution of this project,” Nicki added.

Minaj also teased fans with potential plans for a listening party that and some lucky devotees to attend rehearsals for her upcoming tour, which will kick off in September.

Nicki will also be releasing a documentary chronicling the making of “Queen.”

