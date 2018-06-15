Dating can be as trying situation. Rickey Smiley and Spirit spoke about dating and how social media can mess up relationships and more. Spirit mentioned that one thing she always hears complaints about is the lack of listening to each other.
She also spoke about people on social media show a representative rather than the real person.
RELATED: J. Prince Talks About Not Knowing His Real Father And Almost Dating His Sister [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
A woman called in and spoke about going on a date recently with a man that had no teeth. She said on the phone he was so nice and was excited about meeting him, but then saw the lack of teeth and was distracted. The caller made Rickey and Spirit laugh as she spoke about how he was gumming the entire meal.
RELATED: Special K Doesn’t Trust Going To A Dentist That Has Bad Teeth [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Jesse Williams Rumored To Be Dating Sportscaster Taylor Rooks [PHOTOS]
The Latest:
- Bill Cosby Has Fired All His Lawyers
- Why The Allegations Against Jamie Foxx Are Making People Think Of Him Differently [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley’s Granddad Flirts With Mz. Shyneka: “I’m Doing Everything I Did When I Was 18”
- Faith Academy Accused Of School Racism In Federal Complaint
- Woman Talks About Her Date With A Toothless Man Who Ordered Nachos [EXCLUSIVE]
- Could You Co-Parent With An Estranged Ex?
- Sonic Pickle Juice Slushie Review [VIDEO]
- Why Nas’ New Album Is So Highly Anticipated [EXCLUSIVE]
- What Chief Keef Will Have To Do To Get The Upperhand On Tekashi 6ix9ine [EXCLUSIVE]
- Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell Tell What Makes Their Respective TV Shows Hits [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]