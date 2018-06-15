Woman Talks About Her Date With A Toothless Man Who Ordered Nachos [EXCLUSIVE]

Dating can be as trying situation. Rickey Smiley and Spirit spoke about dating and how social media can mess up relationships and more. Spirit mentioned that one thing she always hears complaints about is the lack of listening to each other.

She also spoke about people on social media show a representative rather than the real person.

A woman called in and spoke about going on a date recently with a man that had no teeth. She said on the phone he was so nice and was excited about meeting him, but then saw the lack of teeth and was distracted. The caller made Rickey and Spirit laugh as she spoke about how he was gumming the entire meal.

