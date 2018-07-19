All we can say is “toot toot!” Rickey Smiley and Porsha Williams decided to have some fun at the studio so some twerking went down. Porsha showed Rickey some of her moves and twerked it all the way to the ground and picked it back up.
Rickey kept screaming “toot toot.” Porsha wasn’t even getting tired from twerking so much. Go head Porsha you definitely gave us a pick me up for the day!
RELATED: Porsha Williams Pop Quizzes Rickey Smiley To See How Rich He Is [VIDEO]
RELATED: NeNe Leakes & Porsha Williams Are Working It Out
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: The Jokes Don’t End When Porsha Williams Says She Wants To Be Called Peaches [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Porsha Williams Twerks For Rickey Smiley! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Terrell Owens Explains Why He’s Skipping Hall Of Fame Ceremony
- Jay-Z Rips Into The Mayor Of Philadelphia For Moving “Made In America” And He Responds
- LeBron James, Jayson Tatum & DeMar DeRozan’s “NBA 2K19” Ratings Revealed
- 2018 Most Stressed Cities In America
- White Man Called Cops On Black Man Over Hard Foul In Pickup Basketball
- Why People Are Criticizing R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley Explains Why It’s So Important To Get Educated About Politics Now More Than Ever [EXCLUSIVE]
- Shuri From “Black Panther” Is Getting Her Own Marvel Series
- Did LeBron James Join The Lakers For Nothing? [EXCLUSIVE]