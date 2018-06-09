Erica Mena Accuses Stevie J Of Assaulting Her

Things apparently got ugly between Stevie J. and Erica Mena during the Love & Hip Hop: Atlantareunion.

Atlanta Black Star reports that a witness saw Stevie J. and Mena got into a nasty exchange where Stevie then said a gay slur about Mena’s son, King. Mena then responded by slapping Stevie, which led to them having an alleged physical altercation. The witness also said Stevie had to be pulled over of Mena and escorted out of the building.

In a now deleted post, the Bronx native slammed the former Bad Boy Entertainment rep. She wrote, “He likes to fight females. If you blogs want to blog about anything, blog about the fact the Stevie J. is a b–ch, and he likes to fight girls.”

Stevie nor the show’s creator, Mona Scott-Young, has commented on these allegations.