French Soccer Star Kylian Mbappe To Donate World Cup Winnings To Charity

The City of Lights still has Fútbol fever even after their big victory. Their soccer superstar has announced he is going the philanthropic route with his winnings.
France’s Kylian Mbappé is paying his recent good fortune forward. L’Euipe is reporting that the 19-year-old is donating his FIFA World Cup payout to charity and has identified Premiers de Cordée as the designated non-for-profit organization.
According to their website the association offers free, throughout the year, sporting opportunities for hospitalized children. Additionally, they develop disability awareness programs at local schools and businesses. Sebastien Ruffin, General Manager of Premiers de Cordée, confirmed Kylian’s genuine adoration for the children saying, “I sometimes even feel that he takes more pleasure to play with the kids than the kids themselves.”
His gesture could be a very sizable one according to Sports Illustrated. The magazine estimates he banks $22,000 a game and will receive about $350,000 in bonus payouts for winning the World Cup. Given he has played seven games in the tournament his total take would be close to $500,000.
Mbappé was a big factor in France’s win over Croatia becoming the second youngest player ever to score a goal in the finals. He has since garnered the love and respect of the sports community including soccer legend Pelé. The retired Brazilian footballer gave the starting forward major props via Twitter over the weekend.
Kylian Mbappé has been supporting the charity since June of 2017.
