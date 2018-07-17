Steph Curry Gets Ankles Broken By Golf Caddie [VIDEO]

Steph Curry can’t catch a break! He got challenged on the golf course!
Curry was participating in the practice round at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe on Thursday … when his own caddie grabbed a basketball and challenged the NBA star.
Curry’s reaction is priceless. See the video below…
Steph & Ayesha Curry: Black Love MVPs [PHOTOS]
