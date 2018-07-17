CLOSE
Steph Curry Gets Ankles Broken By Golf Caddie [VIDEO]

Stephen Curry

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

Steph Curry can’t catch a break! He got challenged on the golf course!

Curry was participating in the practice round at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe on Thursday … when his own caddie grabbed a basketball and challenged the NBA star.

Curry’s reaction is priceless. See the video below…

Steph Curry Gets Ankles Broken By Golf Caddie [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

