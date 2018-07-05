Ayesha & Steph Curry Welcome Baby #3! [PHOTOS]

Steph and Ayesha Curry are parents for the third time!

The happy couple welcomed their third child, a son named Canon W. Jack Curry sometime this week but the couple announced the news on Wednesday afternoon on Instagram with photos of their new son. See the pictures below:

The couple first announced that they were expecting back in February. They already have two daughters, Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2.

