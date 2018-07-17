Alleged Racist Dad Is NOT Biological Father Of McClure Twins [VIDEO]

The McClure Twins are not Justin’s biological children!

Follow @TheRSMS

The McClure Twins, Alexis and Ava are adorable kids who blew up on social media. They have over a million followers their Instagram page and Youtube channel.

This is the most recent tea spilled about the McClure family and Ami Dunn McClure, mother of the identical twins Ava and Alexis McClure, spilled the tea herself in a recent video that the couple made trying to clean up the social media mess that “dad’s” tweets created.

In case you forgot, Justin tweeted:

“Black people can’t say ‘ask’ but they have no trouble saying Cadillac Escalade.”

In another tweet, he said Black woman name their children names like “Chandelier, Lasagna, Constellation,” and “Walgreens.”

Ami told fans in the video, “I met Justin in 2014.” That was a red flag because the twins birthday is July 12, 2013. Meaning that Ami and Justin met after the girls were born. There’s no way Justin is their biological father.

See the video:

After doing the math and realizing that the McClure’s are a blended family, the internet investigators did some digging. It was discovered that Ami was allegedly married to another man in 2012! When the pictures came out people quickly realized that the twins share a striking resemblance to this man.

Ami then released another video in hopes of setting the record straight. In the video she says that her first husband is the twins biological father, but the relationship was toxic. According to Ami she left Jeff shortly after she found out that she was pregnant with the girls. He allegedly didn’t do anything for Ava and Alexis after their birth.

Ami and Justin met in 2014 when the girls were a little over a year old and he later adopted them. According to Ami they have been open about this with family and close friends, but were waiting to share it with the world until the girls understood what that meant.

The Latest:

Pro Black Men Who Married Outside Their Race 16 photos Launch gallery Pro Black Men Who Married Outside Their Race 1. *Honorary Mention Chance The Rapper (his girlfriend) Source:PR 1 of 16 2. Daymond John Source:Courtesy of ABC 2 of 16 3. Kendrick Lamar Source:AP 3 of 16 4. Omari Hardwick Source:PR 4 of 16 5. Michaely Ealy Source:PR 5 of 16 6. Julian Bond Source:PR 6 of 16 7. Ice T Source:PR 7 of 16 8. David Oyelowo Source:PR 8 of 16 9. Quincy Jones Source:AP 9 of 16 10. Kanye West Source:AP 10 of 16 11. John Legend Source:AP 11 of 16 12. Sydney Poitier Source:PR 12 of 16 13. Dave Chapelle Source:PR 13 of 16 14. Harry Belafonte Source:AP 14 of 16 15. Nate Parker Source:PR 15 of 16 16. Mike Colter Source:PR 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Pro Black Men Who Married Outside Their Race Pro Black Men Who Married Outside Their Race

Alleged Racist Dad Is NOT Biological Father Of McClure Twins [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com