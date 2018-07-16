How T.I. More Than Made Up For Not Attending Tiny’s Big Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE]

Mz. Shyneka is back filling in for Gary With Da Tea and giving us all the entertainment news we need to hear. Tiny had a huge birthday party this weekend and so many were in attendance except her husband, T.I. Mz. Shyneka was there and mentioned that the decor was beautiful and love the girls with the body paint on.
She said Tiny looked really happy and that while at the party spoke to T.I. After her party the next morning he surprised her with a new Benz as well as shopping bags with plenty of designer clothing. Mz. Shyneka also spoke about Cardi B and how there is a bidding war going on to see the first photos of her baby, Kulture Kiara Cephus.
