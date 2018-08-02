How A Homeless Man Without Arms Ended Up Arrested For A Stabbing [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley was catching up on some news and decided to share an interesting story that he read. It was from the Miami Herald and was all about a homeless man with no arms that was arrested for stabbing a tourist. The man put the scissors between his toes and ended up stabbing him.

Allegedly the tourist asked the man for directions and attacked him after. He was stabbed in the left arm and the officer had to handcuff the homeless man by the feet. A lot of people know the homeless man because he is an artist.

There are so many questions to ask about this story, but it was pretty funny. Rickey Smiley mentioned that he doesn’t know what he would’ve done if he was the officer. Tell us your thoughts about this story.

