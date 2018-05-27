Teen Who Was Once Homeless Receives Full-Ride Scholarship To Harvard University

A teen who spent most of his childhood living in homeless shelters will be on his way to Harvard University this fall. Richard Jenkins, 18, received a full-ride scholarship to the Ivy League institution, CNBC reported.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Growing up Jenkins—who is a Philadelphia native—and his family hit hard times financially, the news outlet writes. They lost their home due to foreclosure and ended up being homeless for years. Aside from dealing with the perils of poverty, he battled with a medical condition that put him in and out of the hospital. Despite the circumstances Jenkins dedicated himself to his education, knowing that excelling academically would be a key part of changing the trajectory of him and his family’s future.
While in middle school, he got involved with a program called Mighty Writers which helped him get accepted into Girard College; a prestigious boarding school created for students who come from single-parent homes and have faced financial burdens. While at the Philadelphia-based school, Jenkins was a straight-A student and became his class valedictorian. His academic accomplishments landed him a scholarship from Harvard. He plans on pursuing a degree in computer science at the institution.
“My goal has always been to go to a school where I wouldn’t have to pay and where I wouldn’t graduate with debt,” Jenkins told CNBC. “I’m most excited about the opportunity to expand my knowledge, because there’s so much history inside Harvard’s halls and so many people from different backgrounds, and I think it’s the perfect place to cultivate a mind.” He added that his drive comes from wanting to see his family in a better situation.
Several Black teens are displaying excellence in academia. Last month, 17-year-old Oludamilola Oluwadara Adekeye received 19 acceptance letters from the most prestigious institutions around the world.
The Latest:
- Regina King Headed To HBO With “Watchmen”
- Teen Who Was Once Homeless Receives Full-Ride Scholarship To Harvard University
- Black Entrepreneur Inks Major Tea Distribution Deal With Sam’s Club
- Prank Call: “Your Racial Tones Are Totally Inappropriate” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Allen Iverson Stars In New KITH x Mitchell & Ness Campaign [PHOTOS]
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 92
2.Source:Getty 2 of 92
3.Source:Getty 3 of 92
4.4 of 92
5.Source:Getty 5 of 92
6.Source:Getty 6 of 92
7.7 of 92
8. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 8 of 92
9.Source:Getty 9 of 92
10.Source:Getty 10 of 92
11.11 of 92
12.Source:Getty 12 of 92
13.13 of 92
14.Source:Getty 14 of 92
15.15 of 92
16.Source:Getty 16 of 92
17.17 of 92
18.Source:Getty 18 of 92
19.19 of 92
20.Source:Getty 20 of 92
21.21 of 92
22.Source:Getty 22 of 92
23.23 of 92
24.Source:Getty 24 of 92
25.25 of 92
26.Source:Getty 26 of 92
27.27 of 92
28.Source:Getty 28 of 92
29.29 of 92
30.Source:Getty 30 of 92
31.31 of 92
32.Source:Getty 32 of 92
33.33 of 92
34.Source:Getty 34 of 92
35.35 of 92
36.Source:Getty 36 of 92
37.37 of 92
38.Source:Getty 38 of 92
39.39 of 92
40.Source:Getty 40 of 92
41.41 of 92
42.42 of 92
43.Source:Getty 43 of 92
44.44 of 92
45.Source:Getty 45 of 92
46.46 of 92
47.47 of 92
48.48 of 92
49.Source:Getty 49 of 92
50.Source:Getty 50 of 92
51.51 of 92
52.Source:Getty 52 of 92
53.53 of 92
54.Source:Getty 54 of 92
55.55 of 92
56.Source:Getty 56 of 92
57.57 of 92
58.Source:Getty 58 of 92
59.59 of 92
60.60 of 92
61.Source:Getty 61 of 92
62.62 of 92
63.Source:Getty 63 of 92
64.64 of 92
65.Source:Getty 65 of 92
66.66 of 92
67.Source:Getty 67 of 92
68.Source:Getty 68 of 92
69.69 of 92
70.70 of 92
71.Source:Getty 71 of 92
72.72 of 92
73.Source:Getty 73 of 92
74.74 of 92
75.75 of 92
76.Source:Getty 76 of 92
77.77 of 92
78.Source:Getty 78 of 92
79.79 of 92
80.80 of 92
81.Source:Getty 81 of 92
82.Source:Getty 82 of 92
83.Source:Getty 83 of 92
84.Source:Getty 84 of 92
85.Source:Getty 85 of 92
86.Source:Getty 86 of 92
87.Source:Getty 87 of 92
88. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 88 of 92
89. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 89 of 92
90. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 90 of 92
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 92
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 92 of 92
SEE ALSO:
Nigerian Teen Gets Accepted Into 19 Of The World’s Most Prestigious Colleges
Black Teen Receives Full-Ride Scholarships From Top 20 Colleges
Teen Who Was Once Homeless Receives Full-Ride Scholarship To Harvard University was originally published on newsone.com