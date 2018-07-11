Could Y’lan Noel Be The Next Wesley Snipes? [EXCLUSIVE]

Lil Uzi Vert scared some fans after telling them that the rapture was going on and they would all be going to hell with him. Headkrack mentioned that his fans are like cult followers so some of it makes sense. He also spoke about the movie “The First Purge” and how actor, Y’lan Noel could be the next Wesley Snipes.

Headkrack said that he kicked a lot of butt in the movie and is on the rise. A couple months ago Juelz Santana was caught with a gun at the airport and now is facing jail time. The court is letting him film this season for “Love & Hip Hop” because he will probably owe in legal fees. Drake fans get ready because the rapper could possibly be dropping a new album since he’s leaving Cash Money.

