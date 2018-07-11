Should LeBron James’ Wife Feel Some Type Of Way About Him Hanging Out With Tristan Thompson? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is being really messy today! LeBron James, Savannah James, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted hanging out together and Gary isn’t here for it. He believes Savannah shouldn’t allow LeBron to hang out with Tristan because he’s a cheater. Da Brat chimed in and mentioned that they can still be friends even if he’s made mistakes in the past.

Follow @TheRSMS

The two began going back and forth because Da Brat told Gary that his family and friends would never turn on him if he did something wrong. LeBron and Tristan became close when they became teammates and it’s okay for them to hang out sometimes. Da Brat told Gary that real friends shouldn’t be treated like that.

RELATED: LeBron James Is Taking His Talents To Los Angeles

Gary then moved on to a story about Cardi B wearing a $20 dress from Target and how people are trying to pin her against Beyonce. Queen B will be rocking an expensive designer for charity to help children and believes Cardi could’ve done the same thing. Cardi B has no shame in her budget game!

RELATED: LeBron James Speechless After 13-Year-Old Son Almost Dunks In A Game [VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Will LeBron James’ Mom’s Ex Expose Beyoncé As Bron Bron’s Sidepiece?

The Latest: