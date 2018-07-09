Was Future Shady For Dropping A Mixtape On Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Anniversary? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

07.09.18
Juicy is in her car and talking about everything that was discussed on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.Future recently dropped a new mixtape and it just so happened on Russell Wilson and Ciara’s wedding anniversary. Juicy asked fans did they think it was shady of him and everyone had different opinions.

One person believed that he didn’t know and just wanted to release new music. Another fan thought it was very shady of him to do that. Juicy believes Future was being shady and that it wasn’t right of him.

On Facebook Live they also spoke about Kylie Jenner and her talking about her daughters lips. Kylie is happy that her daughter won’t need surgery because they are perfect lips. One fan thought that was a racist comment and that she shouldn’t be focused on that right now.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Singer Ciara may be known for her dance moves, but we are crushing on her style! Whether the mom of two is showing off her impeccable legs or keeping it casual in athleisure, we picked her top fashion moments. Tell us which one is your favorite.

