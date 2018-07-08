Ex-UCLA Star Tyler Honeycutt Kills Himself After Shootout With Police

Ex-UCLA star Tyler Honeycutt died from a self-inflicted gun wound after a standoff with police. He was 27-years-old.
Reports ESPN:
Former UCLA and Sacramento Kings basketball player Tyler Honeycutt has died following an exchange of gunfire with Los Angeles police Friday night.
A family member on Saturday confirmed to KABC that Honeycutt had died.
The Los Angeles Police Department says it responded Friday afternoon to a report of a man with a gun, and during the initial encounter, the suspect fired a shot out of a residence and officers returned fire.
Crisis negotiators were called, and a SWAT team found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead by paramedics.
The department, which did not identify the man, said he appeared to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot.
Reportedly, it was Honeycutt’s mother who called police, concerned that her son was acting erratically.
Honeycutt was a second round picked of the Sacramento Kings in 2011. He didn’t stick in the NBA long very long, but continued his pro career overseas.
The Latest:
- Michelle Williams & Fiancé Pastor Chad Johnson Land Their Own Reality Show
- Rae Sremmurd On Movies They Would Like To Remake [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Mayor Of Macedonia, OH Arrested After Reportedly Slapping His Lover
- Why Keyshia Cole Falsely Claimed She’s Pregnant
- Ben Simmons Texts Ex Tinashe While Out With Kendall Jenner
K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game [PHOTOS]
K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game [PHOTOS]
1. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game1 of 20
2. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game2 of 20
3. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game3 of 20
4. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game4 of 20
5. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game5 of 20
6. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game6 of 20
7. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game7 of 20
8. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game8 of 20
9. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game9 of 20
10. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game10 of 20
11. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game11 of 20
12. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game12 of 20
13. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game13 of 20
14. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game14 of 20
15. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game15 of 20
16. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game16 of 20
17. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game17 of 20
18. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game18 of 20
19. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game19 of 20
20. K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game20 of 20
Ex-UCLA Star Tyler Honeycutt Kills Himself After Shootout With Police was originally published on hiphopwired.com